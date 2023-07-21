Brunswick County Schools technology employee faces child sex crime charges

David Andrew Smith (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Schools employee is on administrative leave after being arrested on charges involving minors.

David Andrew Smith, 50, faces nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to Brunswick County Schools Spokesman Gordon Burnette, Smith worked in the IT department and did not have direct contact with the students.

Brunswick County Schools released a statement after Smith’s arrest.

“District leaders are working closely with Chief Humphries and the Leland Police Department while they conduct their investigation. The employee has been placed on administrative leave. At this point in the investigation, there has been no connection to any student that attends Brunswick County Schools. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the district cannot provide any further information at this time.”

Smith is being held in the Brunswick County Jail under a $500,000 bond.