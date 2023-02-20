Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office adds public comment portal to website

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Accreditation Team announced the addition of a public portal to their website.

The purpose of this public portal is to receive comments and public input regarding an agency’s compliance with CALEA standards.

According to their website, The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations.

The public portal also serves as a way to provide engagement in the service community, the delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status.

The public comments can be in the form of cojmmendations or concerns.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the sheriff’s office with information to support improvement, as well as professional excellence.

You can access the public portal through the BCSO Website or by clicking here.