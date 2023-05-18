Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on drug, firearm charges

Jesse William Ledford and Barry Keith Evans have been arrested on drug charges (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Agents with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit have arrested two Supply men on multiple drug charges.

Jesse William Ledford, 33, is charged with PWIMSD methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Barry Keith Evans, 57, is charged with PWIMSD SCH VI CS, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place CS, manufacturing SCH VI CS, and possession of a stolen firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant at the Evans residence yielded 15 guns (one stolen), 14.21 grams of methamphetamine, 11 pills/tablets, 956 grams of marijuana and over $30,000 in cash.

Both men were processed into the Brunswick County Detention Facility early Thursday morning.