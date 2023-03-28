Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office help open Special Olympics Spring Games

Members of the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office recently helped kick off the Special Olympics games (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office helped kick off the Special Olympics Spring Games Tuesday morning.

Runners met near Town Creek Elementary and middle schools and carried the Special Olympics torch down Highway 17 and into Town Creek Park.

The runners were greeted by the athletes with enthusiasm as they passed the torch over to the Athlete of the Year and made their way around the game field.

BCSO deputies escorted the runners to the games and the BCSO Honor Guard presented our nation’s colors to open up the ceremony.

“This is truly one of our favorite community events of the year and we are grateful to be asked to be part of this very special time,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.