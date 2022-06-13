Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office receives donation to help with K9 Unit training

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently received a $1,500 donation from the Brunswick County Sporting Dog Assn to benefit their K9 Unit.

The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase new safety gear for training, which they say is imperative to keeping their K9 Officers safe during training exercises with their canine partners.