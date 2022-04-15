Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office reports dozens of tickets during “Speed a Little, Lose a Lot” campaign

Matthew Huddleston,

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Police in Brunswick County were out ahead of this holiday weekend taking part in the state’s annual “Speed a Little, Lose a Lot” campaign to crack down on speeding.

According the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, 30 speeding tickets, multiple warning tickets and 1 DWI were handed out over the past several days.

The Sheriff’s Office advises people to drive safely this weekend as traffic numbers are expected to be high across the state.

