Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office reports non-licensed attorney received thousands of dollars from several victims

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports concerning Jon James from Murrells Inlet, SC, representing himself as an attorney in Brunswick County as well as other counties in North and South Carolina.

According to police, an investigation revealed 35-year-old James was not a licensed attorney in North Carolina or South Carolina.

The Sheriff’s Office says several victims in Brunswick County paid James several thousands of dollars to represent them in court with no results.

They say if you have any information concerning Jon James, or if he has represented you or another person in a legal matter in Brunswick County, to contact Det. Lowrance at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

If you live outside the Brunswick County area, you are advised to file a report with your local law enforcement agency.

In addition, police say Jon James also has several outstanding warrants in Brunswick County for obtaining property by false pretense and practicing law without a license.