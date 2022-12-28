Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office rescue dog trapped in pool during freezing temperatures

A dog was recently rescued from a swimming pool during freezing weather (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently helped save a dog trapped in a swimming pool.

A German Sheppard named ‘Nasa’ got loose on Christmas Eve and jumped into a neighbor’s pool.

The dog was in the cold water for 10-15 minutes, with air temperatures well below freezing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the home owner put himself at risk to rescue the dog from the water. The dog was initially aggressive, growling at the home owner. But Deputy Bell and Deputy White were able to help get the dog under control.

The dog was in shock and on the verge of hypothermia. They were able to get the dog warmed up and out of shock. After they got him warmed up he was calm, happy and well behaved.

The dog was returned to its owner and taken inside their warm home, just in time for Christmas.