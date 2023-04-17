Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office rescues injured sea turtle

An injured sea turtle was recently rescued by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol recently saved an injured sea turtle from the intracoastal waterway.

Deputy Rob Sullivan and volunteer Bob Page encountered a sea turtle Sunday appearing to have been struck by a boat propeller.

After making contact with Sunset Beach Turtle Watch, Deputy Sullivan was able to turn over the care of the injured turtle to Carmel Zetts and her team.

The turtle was immediately transferred to a rehab facility.