Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for larceny suspects

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Do you recognize these vehicles? Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking for community assistance in identifying the owner/operator of the vehicles in the provided photos.

They were involved in a larceny of a construction materials from a job site on Lily Pond Road in Leland on April 18th, 2022.

Do you recognize these vehicles? (Photo: BCSO)

Anyone with information should contact Det. Murray at (910) 269-1932, call 911, or call Brunswick County Sheriffs Office at (910)- 233-2777.