Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is searching for Austyn Grainger (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen.

13-year-old Austyn Grainger was last seen around 8:15 Thursday evening in the area of 3205 Mt. Misery Road in Leland.

Grainger was wearing a black shirt, black pants and red hoody.

If you see Grainger or have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Avery Hill at 910-713-6071 or call 911.