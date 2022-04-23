Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office uses drone & ATV to locate, rescue lost hunter

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, it was a team effort Saturday afternoon in assisting a hunter who was lost in the Pulp Road Game Lands in Winnabow.

The Sherrif’s Office says their Aviation and Drone Units were able to locate the young man by air, then guided officers with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission right to him.

The Sheriff’s Office SHERP ATV was able to get to the officers and young man, and bring them back to safety.

Thankfully, the young man was okay – exhausted from the scary experience – but unharmed and very grateful.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are extremely fortunate to have great relationships with other public safety agencies in the area, along with the resources crucial to the rescue mission.

They also thank NC Wildlife for their assistance in successfully locating this young hunter.