Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office warns of T-shirt texting scam

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam spreading through text messages around the Cape Fear.

The Office says if you receive a text or Facebook message indicating they are selling shirts that it’s a scam.

They say the Sheriff’s Office will never text, call, email or message with solicitations or otherwise.