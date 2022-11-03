Brunswick County SRO wins award for excellence in community service

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Deputy has won an award recognizing his work as a Student Resource Officer.

Deputy Jeremy Borowski is a SRO at South Brunswick High School and received the award for Excellence in Community Service from the Southport-Oak Island Kiwanis Club.