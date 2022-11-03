Brunswick County SRO wins award for excellence in community service
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Deputy has won an award recognizing his work as a Student Resource Officer.
Deputy Jeremy Borowski is a SRO at South Brunswick High School and received the award for Excellence in Community Service from the Southport-Oak Island Kiwanis Club.
The award was in grateful appreciation for Deputy Borowski’s exemplary leadership, mentoring and selfless concern for the SBHS students through his tireless service, understanding and kindness as SRO, a Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.