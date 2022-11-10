Brunswick County woman wins nearly $200,000 from lottery ticket

A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from the NC Education Lottery's Fast Play (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County woman has won nearly $200,000 from a $5 Fast Play ticket.

The announcement from the NC Education Lottery comes days after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wilmington.

Barbara Hall of Ocean Isle Beach won the $198,726 jackpot on Tuesday.

Hall bought her lucky Touchdown Dollar$ ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on Beach Drive Southwest in Ocean Isle Beach. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $141,117.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Hall made her purchase, it had just reached $397,452. Because she bought a $5 ticket, she won 50 percent of the jackpot.

Hall’s win represents the first jackpot win in the Touchdown Dollar$ game, which debuted in September. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.