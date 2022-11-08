Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold on South College Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Cape Fear resident is a lot richer following Monday’s record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.

The historic Powerball drawing produced 10 big wins in the state, including a $1 million ticket bought at Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington.

The winning numbers were: 10-33-41-47-56, powerball 10.

Whoever won the big prize beat the odds of 11,688,053-to-1, matching all five white balls, coming the powerball shy of the jackpot.

“What a run for our Powerball game,” NC Education Lottery executive director Mark Michalko said. “Congratulations to all those who won prizes. All that play resulted in millions more for education that will support our schools and students this year.”

Nationally, more than 11 million tickets won cash prizes in the drawing and can collect, excluding the $2 billion jackpot, more than $98 million in additional prizes.