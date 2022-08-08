Brunswick County woman wins over $146,000 in second-chance drawing

(Photo: NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach couldn’t believe her luck when she found out she won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing.

“I told my husband, ‘Who calls you to tell you that you won money? That can’t be real,’” Turner laughed.

Turner, 56, won the jackpot in the July 27 Carolina Jackpot second-chance drawing. Her win occurred in the second of five drawings in the promotion. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries.

“We were quite shocked,” Turner said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Turner said each month she gets together with a group of friends from her neighborhood on First Tuesday to buy new scratch-offs and then go to lunch. She said she plans to invite the group to lunch to tell them all the news of her big win. And she added that lunch would be on her.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $103,711.

“We are coming up on retirement and we really want the house to be paid for before retirement so this will put a huge dent in that,” Turner said.

Turner said she would also like to rent a house in Florida for a month during the winter and bring her mother down from Illinois to stay with her.

Players get a second chance with their Carolina Jackpot tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts where they are automatically entered into the next drawing. The drawing’s rolling jackpot continues to grow with every entry until the next second-chance drawing.

Winners of second-chance drawings get their first notification by email, followed by a phone call, and finally a certified letter. The first four drawings feature the rolling jackpot and the fifth drawing features a top prize of $200,000. The date of the third drawing is Sept. 14.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $5.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Brunswick County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.