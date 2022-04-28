Brunswick Electric awards several area nonprofits grants

SUPPLY, NC —Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation hosted a luncheon recognizing several local non-profits. BEMC awarded 32 area non-profits with grants totaling more than $35,000.

One of the nonprofits that benefited from the grant is the carousel center, an organization helping child survivors heal from physical and sexual abuse in Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties. They shared how the grants will help them.

“We’re just so grateful to have our Brunswick community partners and business actually invest in the child advocacy center facility here in Brunswick county, because we need to have that assistance and that support and investment, because we serve over 200 children from Brunswick County last year,” said Amy Feath, The Carousel Center executive director.

BEMC funds projects annually for local non-profit organizations and community groups in our area. Another nonprofit, the Civil Air Patrol, the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force, says the grants greatly helped during the pandemic.

“It’s very important, especially now and over the last few years, where fundraising activities have been limited because of COVID. Brunswick Electric has stepped up, and helped in immeasurable ways,” said

Brunswick Electric has been providing community grants since 2003, and David Gore, president of the Board of Brunswick Electric, said they received around 100 applicants for the grants this year.

“A great pleasure for us, to be able to give back to the community that we can, –that supports Columbus and Brunswick counties. There are so many needs in our two counties, and these organizations have gone out of their way to try to help meet them,” said and David Gore, president of the Board of Brunswick Electric.

BEMC has awarded more than $681,000 dollars since the program began.