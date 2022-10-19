Brunswick Electric hosts Electric Vehicle Exploration Day

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Electric car ownership continues to rise in North Carolina, with more than 30,000 registered as of June. That’s according to the state’s department of transportation.

Brunswick Electric Member Corporation held an event on Wednesday in Bolivia at Brunswick Community College, giving people a chance to check out different makes and models of electric vehicles, and talk to experts about the pros and cons of owning one.

One man says he owns three electric smart cars. He believes there are many benefits to owning an electric vehicle.

“I do my own work on my cars, and the electric Smart Car is the cheapest, easiest car that I have ever had to work on. Of course, there’s no engine, there’s no oil changes,” said Len Sokoloff, electric vehicle owner.

BEMC also addressed any hesitancies people may have about owning an electric vehicle.