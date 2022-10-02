Brunswick Electric works to restore outages post Ian

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people were left without power across the Cape Fear as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Outages were scattered across the area.

A spokesperson for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation says they saw the most outages in Ocean Isle Beach.

They were able to get a majority everything restored by early Saturday afternoon in that area.

During the storm, and after it had passed, crews restored 20,000 people’s power.

By Sunday morning, Brunswick Electric had restored all outages in the area.