Brunswick Family Assistance in need of food supplies amid client increase

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)– One Brunswick County non-profit is in dire need of supplies to support their customers.

Since June, Brunswick Family Assistance has seen their client numbers triple.

After a survey given to the clients, Brunswick Family Assistance says the increase is due to cuts in government benefits, as well as inflation.

Stephanie Bowen, the organization’s Executive Director, says they need more food items to distribute to these customers who are fighting food insecurity and struggling to make ends meet.

“We need any kind of non-perishable food items. Canned vegetables, canned fruits, macaroni and cheese, rice, anything that’s shelf stable, would be a huge help. We are just really in need of food right now, because obviously, the cost of food is up for us as well, but we just need the food on the shelves so we can get it out to the people who are food insecure,” said Bowen.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping items off to the Brunswick Family Assistance Warehouse located at 929 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia.

You can also make monetary donations by clicking here.