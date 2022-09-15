Brunswick Little Theater presents ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ next month

Brunswick Little Theatre presents 'Over The River and Through The Woods' (Photo: Pixabay)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Little Theatre presents Over The River and Through The Woods, directed by John D’Amato, co-directed by Maria-Luisa Winslow.

In a press release, a synopsis of the performance was given.

“Nick Cristano is living the life of a modern young professional in New York City, but his loving grandparents won’t let him forget where he belongs–in New Jersey, in the bosom of his loud, loving, Italian-American grandparents, who live two doors away from each other, and who lavish all of their affection on their last unmarried grandchild. Faithfully, Nick goes “over the river to Grandma’s house” every week for Sunday dinner. But when he is offered a promotion in Seattle, Nick threatens to break this routine by a distance of 2,800+ miles! The grandparents are heartbroken at the prospect of their beloved grandson raising a family all the way across the country–or worse, not raising a family at all! In addition to emotional blackmail, these wily elders cook up a matchmaking scheme, inviting lovely nurse Caitlin O’Hare to Sunday dinner. Over the River and Through the Woods is a warmhearted, funny, and touching story about intergenerational relationships, deep family love, and the inevitable heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow.”

The performance will take place at Brunswick Little Theater located at 8068 River Rd SE in Southport.

Performance Dates: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 6 – October 16,

Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 pm and Sunday shows at 3:00 pm

Buy tickets online by clicking here or purchase in person at Ricky Evans Gallery, 211 North Howe St, Southport, NC 28461.