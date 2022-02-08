Brunswick Little Theatre to hold auditions for comedy ‘Mom’s Gift’

(WILMINGTON STARNEWS)- Are you an actor/actress with good technique, exceptional talent, and just darn right funny?

Brunswick Little Theatre will be holding auditions for Phil Olson’s play “Mom’s Gift.”

The link at the end of this article will lead you to character roles that are open, requirements for auditions, and a briefing of the storyline.

Want to audition?

What: ‘Mom’s Gift’

When: Feb. 15-16, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport

Info: Dan Barth, dbarthnc@outlook.com or 617-921-0260

More information here.