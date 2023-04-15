Brunswick Medical Center hosts Community Baby Shower

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County there was a community baby shower. It was a chance to celebrate, gift baby items, and overall provide resources to expecting mothers.

Brunswick Medical Center hosted this community baby shower on Saturday morning. Diapers, toys and toiletries were distributed.

Over 200 people attended as this was the 8th annual shower. There were also breast pumps and car seats available.

Heather King, Brunswick Medical Center President and CEO, said she, those who donated and volunteers at the event — worked as a team to be a helping hand to mothers in need.

King said, “I think it’s just a privilege to be able to serve them — I’m really grateful for being able to provide for them in a way that eases their burden.”

King said those that attended this event were also able to sign a form that will allow the organization to keep in touch and continue to supply mothers with resources.