Brunswick Nuclear Plant planning siren test next Wednesday

Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport. (Photo: nuclear.duke-energy.com)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Residents near the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will likely hear sirens on January 11th.

But officials say no action is needed. It’s only a test.

Duke Energy and county officials plan to sound the sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant for five to 30 seconds between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. next Wednesday.

The 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound to ensure they are functioning properly. Officials say it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once.

Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.