Brunswick Nuclear Plant testing sirens next week

Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport. (Photo: nuclear.duke-energy.com)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy and county officials are testing sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant next week.

The outdoor warning sirens will be tested between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on October 11th.

This is the annual full volume, three-minute test.

No public action is required.