Brunswick Nuclear Plant testing sirens through Thursday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy and county officials are testing sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant through Thursday.

The required testing is necessary to make sure the sirens are operating properly.

Select sirens around Southport and Boiling Spring Lakes will be tested using three-minute tests and could sound more than once.

The test will happen between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.