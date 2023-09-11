Brunswick Partnership for Housing receives $10,000 Duke Energy Foundation grant

Brunswick Partnership for Housing (Photo: WWAY) (WWAY NEWS)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Partnership for Housing has received a $10,000 Duke Energy Foundation Capacity Building Grant.

This grant will provide Internet connectivity and upgrade communication for staff and clients in the new BPH transitional housing shelter, the Felton-Russell House, located at 250 E. 11th Street in Southport.

This four-apartment facility serves homeless individuals and families in Brunswick County.

“We are excited to partner with the Duke Energy Foundation on this critical project serving the neediest in our community,” said Sally Learned, BPH executive director.