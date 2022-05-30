Brunswick schools leader named southeastern North Carolina superintendent of the year

Jerry Oates (Photo: Brunswick County Schools)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (Star News) — The superintendent of Brunswick County Schools is the regional superintendent of the year in southeastern North Carolina.

The Southeast Education Alliance awarded Jerry Oates with the 2022-23 honor.

The 15 school districts represented in the alliance unanimously voted Oates as the recipient of the southeast region superintendent of the year, recognizing him for his leadership, commitment and passion for education throughout a challenging school year.

