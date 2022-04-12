Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation benefits three non-profits

(Photo: Brunswick Sheriff's Charitable Foundation)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation, Inc. held their 10th Anniversary “Diamonds and Denim” Ball on March 4, 2022 at the St. James Community Center in Southport.

This prestigious event featured dinner by Frying Pan, music & dancing by Tru Sol band and a live & silent auction.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit three Brunswick County non-profit organizations: Brunswick County Computers4Kids, Matthew’s Ministry and Power Walking Ministries, helping the children of Brunswick County.

Checks in a total amount of $25,000 were presented to these organizations on April 11, 2022.

Over the past ten years the Foundation has donated close to $200,000 of proceeds from the yearly Diamond & Denim Charity Ball to Brunswick County Non-Profit organizations.

BSCF was established in 2012 and is dedicated to serve the people of Brunswick County by building permanent charitable capital to support programs and provide services that enhance the quality of life for all its citizens.

The next Diamonds & Denim Charity Ball is scheduled on Friday March 3, 2023.