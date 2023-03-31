Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation raises $28,000 for local non-profits

The Brunswick Sheriff's Foundation recently gave $28,000 to local non-profits (Photo: Brunswick Sheriff's Charitable Foundation)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation recently held their eleventh annual “Diamonds and Denim” Ball, helping to raise money for local non-profits.

The event took place March 3rd at the St. James Community Center in Southport.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit two Brunswick County non-profit organizations: Brunswick County Literacy Council and Samara’s Village, helping the citizens of Brunswick County.

Checks in a total amount of $28,000 were presented to these organizations on March 27th. Over the past eleven years the Foundation has donated $219,000 of proceeds from the yearly Diamond & Denim Charity Ball to Brunswick County non-profit organizations.