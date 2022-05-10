Brush fire closes part of NC 211 in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — For the safety of drivers and first responders, a portion of N.C. 211 in Brunswick County will remain closed until a brush fire is under control, according to the NC Department of Transportation.



The NCDOT, along with emergency responders, have closed the highway near U.S 17.

They say it is uncertain how long N.C. 211 will need to remain closed to traffic.



A detour is in place that travels into Columbus County and reconnects with NC 211 past the closure.



NCDOT urges drivers to take the detour into account when planning travel and avoid N.C. 211 in the area.