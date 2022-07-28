Bull City Ciderworks holding soft opening on Friday in Wilmington

(Photo: Bull City Ciderworks)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bull City Ciderworks is opening its fifth taproom in North Carolina tomorrow afternoon in Wilmington.

The company is holding a soft opening at noon at its location in the “Cargo District”, located at 615 S. 17th Street.

This is the coast’s first cider bar, according to the company, and will feature award-winning ciders on tap along with guest craft beers, wine and non-alcoholic options.

Cider slingers say they plan to introduce a couple of the popular mixes each week leading up to the grand opening in mid-August.

“We’re so excited to finally open our doors to the community,” CEO of Bull City Ciderworks John Clowney said. “It’s been exciting to renovate the former Superior Millworks building into a beautiful taproom. We are grateful for the warm welcome from all of our neighbors and can’t wait to invite everyone to see our newest location in the Port City. Our brand has a strong commitment to the community in our existing locations and our commitment to Wilmington will be no different.”

The 7,500 square foot taproom is family/pet friendly and features year-round outdoor seating as well as fire pits.

During the soft opening, Bull City Ciderworks will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday/Thursday they’ll be open from noon – 10:00 pm; noon until 11:00 pm Friday/Saturday; and noon until 9:00 pm on Sunday.