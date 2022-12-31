Burgaw Blueberry Drop canceled due to possible thunderstorms

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – The 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop has been canceled due to possible thunderstorms.

The Blueberry Drop Committee made the decision Saturday morning.

The Ace Party Band from Kannapolis was scheduled to perform but has been rescheduled for a new date, according to Burgaw Parks & Recreation Director Cody Suggs. The band will either be featured at the Summer on the Square concert series or next year’s Blueberry Drop.

“We have closely monitored the forecast for several days, and it has remained consistent, calling for rain through most of the event time frame with the threat of possible thunderstorms,” said Suggs. “Due to all the aspects of the event, weather poses a huge disruption to safety, our overall success of the event, and the ability to provide a full experience.”

For more information contact the Burgaw Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department by clicking here.