Burgaw Brewing opening on Saint Patrick’s Day

Burgaw Brewing is opening this month (Photo: Burgaw Brewing)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A new brewing company is opening its doors on Saint Patrick’s Day.

Burgaw Brewing, Burgaw’s first brewpub, is opening at 103 S. Wright Street in downtown Burgaw.

“Burgaw Brewing will prove that the Own Your Own model can subsidize ownership and invest in small towns leading to a return on investment that doesn’t just benefit potential owners, but entire communities,” Richard Johnson says.

The 4,000-square-foot building houses a 10-barrel brewing system created by Canada-based Specific Mechanical Systems.

“After testing Burgaw’s water we learned that it is very soft and has a very low mineral content,” Kevin Kozak says. “It’s almost identical to the water in the city of Pilsen in the Czech Republic where Pilsner Urquell is brewed. It’s the perfect water for lagers of any kind.”

Burgaw Brewing will host guest taps from local breweries to start, but expect to have around a dozen of their own brews as well as a draft margarita on tap within the coming months. Bottled craft and domestic beer is also available, as well as a full bar.