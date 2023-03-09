“Burgaw Brewing” set to open on St. Patrick’s Day

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The streets of downtown Burgaw are seeing a bit of a renaissance.

With a few businesses and restaurants popping up over the past few years, the latest addition, and the first of its kind in Burgaw is now here: Burgaw Brewing.

“The response we’ve gotten from all the town folk have just been nothing but positive, they’re excited for it, they’ve been looking forward to it for a long time. Great addition to downtown Burgaw, it’s already a great downtown area and throw a brewpub in the mix and you can’t lose.” said co-owner at Burgaw Brewing, Kevin Kozak.

The 4,000 square foot building has a 10-barrel brewing system and is expected to have their own brews, beers from other local breweries and a variety of food on the menu.

“Our menu, our full menu will eventually include salads, handheld sandwiches, lots of appetizers, burgers. We’ll have the Burgaw Burger, which you can add up to four patties, so you can customize that fully,” said co-owner, Emmaline Kozak.

While the brewery is an exciting idea, it’s a small step in the *hop-timistic* plan of revitalizing downtown Burgaw.

Burgaw Mayor Olivia Dawson says this is huge for the town’s economy.

“My mission as a new mayor was wanting to revitalize downtown and so this defiantly aids in what the government, the town can do. So, these business opportunities that are building up around us is only servicing only those that come into work on a daily basis, our locals and then our visitors,” said Dawson.

So, with many businesses setting up shop downtown, Burgaw’s revitalization is going strong, and we can expect to hear some glasses clink this St. Patrick’s Day.