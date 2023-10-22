Burgaw holds first ever autumn festival

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The residents of Burgaw got to enjoy a new festival for the first time.

The town held its first-ever autumn festival downtown around the courthouse.

Dozens of vendors from throughout the area sold wares, while kids got to enjoy several shows and attractions.

Annette Doherty loves going to festivals like this one and was happy to see so many people come out.

“Oh, I enjoy it, it gives me, I meet a lot of people,” Doherty said. “I see a lot of people that I actually do know come out to different events and I see some of them at my future events with other places.”

As part of the festival, there was also a 5k run and even a 1-mile run for kids.