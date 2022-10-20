Burgaw Holiday Home Tour returning this December

The Burgaw Holiday Home Tour is returning this December (Photo: Pender County Tourism)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — It’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays.

Tickets are currently on sale for the annual Burgaw Holiday Tour of Homes, which is set to return December 3rd. The event is scheduled to run from 3:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

“We will feature eight homes, the Burgaw Train Depot Museum, and a church on this year’s tour,” volunteer organizers Jeanette Jones said. “We feature different homes each year. No two tours are the same.”

The Burgaw Holiday Tour of Homes is a popular fundraising event for the Pender County Historical Society and Pender County Museum. Only 200 tickets are sold for the event.

Tickets are available from the following Burgaw businesses: Realty World, Burgaw Antiqueplace, Brown Dog Coffee Company, Olde Carolina Eatery, Southern Chic’s Treasures, Old Farm Shed, Fat Daddy’s Pizza, The County Seat Boutique, and MeMa’s Chick’n & Ribs.

Adult tickets are $15 per person, with children ages 5 and under costing $5 to tour the homes.