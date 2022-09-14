Burgaw hosting community clean up day on Saturday
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw is inviting the community to help keep their town clean.
A clean up day is being held this Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
It’s part of the NCDOT’s fall litter sweep campaign.
The event will kick off from Harrell Park at 208 E Ashe Street, running from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
Organizers say volunteers will receive a bottle of water, but they advise attendees to bring their own gloves, grabbers and buckets to pick up trash.