Burgaw man arrested, charged with several counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minors

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Burgaw man is behind bars after an investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, 52-year-old Jeffery Dewayne Goodwin was arrested on June 26 after a report was made which showed Goodwin accessed images of children engaged in sexual activity.

Goodwin was arrested at his house and is in the Pender County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at (910) 259-1437.