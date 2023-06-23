Burgaw seeking input on whether to reduce residential neighborhood speed limit

The speed limit in Burgaw residential neighborhoods could soon be lowered (Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw is seeking input from residents and visitors about a proposed speed limit reduction.

The current speed limit in residential neighborhoods is 35 mph. Officials are considering a change to 25 mph.

Officials say there have been concerns voiced from residents that vehicles appear to be traveling too fast through residential neighborhoods. The Town of Burgaw is looking for input from the community before making a final decision.

Anyone interested in providing their opinion can take a 3-question survey HERE.