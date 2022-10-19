Burgaw testing fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve celebration

The Town of Burgaw will be testing their fireworks on Thursday ahead of New Year's Eve (Photo: Pixabay)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — There are still more than ten weeks until New Year’s Eve, but the Town of Burgaw isn’t wasting any time getting ready.

Burgaw will be hosting a fireworks display at the 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on December 31st, but will be conducting a series of test shots Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post, the test display will take place between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. near Burgaw Middle School.

Organizers say they appreciate the community’s cooperation and look forward to the big show on New Year’s Eve.