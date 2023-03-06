Burgwin-Wright House holding Lumbee Tribe history lecture Thursday

Burgwin-Wright House is hosting a special event this week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will visit the Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens this Thursday for a lecture on its history and culture.

The free lecture will start at 6:00 p.m. in the house museum’s visitors center.

It will be led by Kevin Melvin, the cultural historic preservation officer for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Melvin will discuss the history of the Eastern North Carolina tribe and its culture across the generations.

Kevin Melvin is an enrolled member of and Cultural Historic Preservation Officer for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. He earned his undergraduate degree in American Indian Studies and History from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.