Burgwin-Wright House launches podcast exploring facts and fiction in popular tv series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens launched its first podcast series on Thursday. The podcast discusses the Cape Fear’s historical connections in the popular book and tv series “Outlander”.

The free podcast is titled “Burgwin-Wright Presents… Outlander in the Cape Fear”, and will feature discussions from historical experts across the state that will use eras since the house was built. The “Outlander” series follows the Frasers, as they journey from Scotland and arrive in the Cape Fear in the 1700’s. The show highlights historical moments in Wilmington and North Carolina’s colonial history.

Burgwin-Wright House Assistant Museum Director Hunter Ingram, says the launch of the podcast is timely, since the 6th season of “Outlander” premieres Sunday.

“It’s just a fun story that really speaks to the global conflict that was the American Revolution. You had Scottish Highlanders, you had Irish immigrants, –all of these people from around the world that will be part of this fight to found America, and a good portion of that is going to happen in this area.”

The podcast will release new episodes weekly on Thursdays for eight weeks, to coincide with the release of episodes from the sixth season of “Outlander”.