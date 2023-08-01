Bus drivers gearing up for start of school

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY)– Students are heading back to school soon, which means buses will be back on the roads in the coming weeks.

But are there enough bus drivers?

Finding enough drivers has been a challenge for many school districts over the last year or so, but districts in our area are working hard to meet the demand.

Columbus County Schools say they anticipate filling the majority of bus driver positions before the start of school.

A Brunswick County Schools Spokesman says they have a very small number of vacancies left to fill.

“Currently, everyday Brunswick County Schools runs 147 bus routes. Of those 147 bus routes, right now we’re facing a vacancy in 13 of those. With that said, we have 13 people that are lined up and ready to take their final driving test,” said Gordon Burnette, Brunswick County Schools Chief Communications Officer.

We reached out to New Hanover, Pender, and Bladen Counties about their bus driver staffing, but have not yet heard back yet.