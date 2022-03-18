Business owner indicted for selling stolen phones overseas

(Photo: Edward Lich)

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A federal prosecutor says North Carolina businessman has been indicted on charges of selling stolen phones and other electronic devices overseas.

U.S. Attorney Dena J. King says a federal criminal indictment charges Rami Mahmod Mhana, 45, of Charlotte with four counts of transportation of stolen goods.

According the indictment, from May 2017 through October 2019, Mhana bought hundreds of fraudulently obtained phones and devices which he sold and shipped overseas to the United Arab Emirates and to Hong Kong.

The indictment says Mhana knew the devices were stolen or chose to ignore that fact.

