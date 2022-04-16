Business space catering to small businesses without brick and mortars to open in Wilmington

The Black Market February 5, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A space catering to small businesses without brick and mortar locations is planning to soon open.

Alexis Perry, co-founder of The Black Market, a monthly pop up market that showcases local black owned businesses, is launching “The Bash Pad”. It will allow small owned businesses that rely on markets to sell their goods and services, to utilize its space to hold their own individual pop up shops and events.

“The Bash Pad” will be located at 817 castle street, and will operate Thursday- Saturday from 10am- 8pm.

Perry said she wanted to provide small business owners with an opportunity to further their reach in the community.

“You can do anything you put your mind to. You don’t necessarily have to in major retail stores in order for you to create a multimillion dollar brand, in order for you to really impact your community and other communities outside of yours,” said Alexis Perry, “The Bash Pad” owner.

There will be a ribbon cutting and grand opening for “The Bash Pad” on May 7 at noon.