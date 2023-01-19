C.F. Pope Elementary hosting ‘Parent and Me’ dance aimed at families of all types

C. F. Pope Elementary School is holding a Parent and Me dance in February (Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw hosts Mom and Son or Dad and Daughter dances, but doesn’t have many options for those who don’t fit that picture, according to a press release.

C.F. Pope Elementary is having a ‘Parent and Me’ dance next month to anyone in the community up to 5th grade.

Organizers say the dance will give the chance for moms and daughters, dads and sons, grandparents, or any parental figure important in a child’s life to take part in the event.

The dance will take place February 10th from 6:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Registration and tickets can be found HERE.