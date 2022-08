Calabash Fire Department adds new fire truck to fleet

(Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced a new addition to their fleet.

A state-of-the art Pierce aerial truck is now being utilized to help protect the citizens of the fire district.

Calabash firefighters say they have had extensive training on the truck and are delighted to have it fully operational in their group of firefighting, rescue, and medical response vehicles.