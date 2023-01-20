Calabash woman thanks firefighters, EMTs for saving her life

(Photo: Calabash Fire Department)

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Calabash is thankful to be alive following a recent medical emergency.

Calabash firefighters Marc Hadden and Hunter Lankford responded with Brunswick County EMS to a medical call in Brunswick Plantation last month.

Peg Higgins was experiencing a cardiac event at the new residence she was moving into, according to the Department.

EMTs and firefighters determined Higgins had a serious heart problem and quickly loaded her into an ambulance for an emergency trip to the hospital, where she underwent life-saving cardiac surgery.

“Helping to save a life is probably the best thing that can happen in the career of anyone in emergency services, and two of our firefighters recently got to do just that,” the Calabash Fire Department said on Facebook.

A small ceremony for a healthy Peg Higgins was held Friday to reunite her with the first responders who helped to save her life.